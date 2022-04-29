UPDATE: Wanted man in Cowlitz County could possibly be armed, Sheriff's Office says

KALAMA — Law enforcement agents are looking for a possibly armed man they say drove the wrong way on the highway and rammed a deputy driving a patrol vehicle Thursday night near Kalama.

Deputies also suspect Cody J. Lindsay, 32, stole a truck early Friday.

A witness told police Lindsay had a handgun and "made threats towards law enforcement," the Sheriff's Office says. Deputies suggest calling 911 if Lindsay is seen and not to approach him.

Friday

Cowlitz County deputies say around 8:30 a.m. Friday Lindsay may have stolen a red Dodge Ram truck with the Washington license plate B59435 in the 1000 block of Kalama River Road.

Witnesses and security video show the truck headed toward I-5 and may have a broken passenger window, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Lindsay allegedly fled on foot to a wooded area off Kalama River Road the night before after reportedly eluding police. He wasn't located using the regional SWAT team, a drone or K-9 Thursday night, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Thursday

A Kalama officer Thursday first spotted Lindsay driving recklessly in the city, then entering the freeway going the wrong direction, the Sheriff's Office reports.

A Cowlitz County deputy said Lindsay "intentionally rammed" the deputy's vehicle while the deputy was attempting to pull him over on eastbound Kalama River Road after exiting the freeway, the Sheriff's Office says. The deputy was not injured.

Cowlitz County Undersheriff Dave Handy said the deputy was able to pin the suspect's vehicle to a guardrail with his own vehicle to stop the suspect. However, Lindsay fled on foot into the woods and wasn't located.

The department says Lindsay is wanted on suspicion of first-degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, obstructing, felony eluding and reckless driving.

