Oregon State Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal crash on U.S. Highway 30 in Columbia County.

David Reeves, 21, of Clatskanie was the lone fatality in Monday's two-car collision that sent a Longview resident to the hospital, according to a news release.

On Aug. 28, troopers responded to the crash at about 4:45 a.m. on Highway 30, just east of of Clatskanie, near milepost 59.

The initial findings of the investigation reported that 22-year-old Alexander Jovani Diaz Hernandez of Longview, was heading west on Highway 30 when his gold Toyota Avalon drove into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a blue Subaru Impreza operated by Reeves.

Reeves was declared dead at the scene.

It is unknown why Diaz Hernandez's vehicle veered into the oncoming lane, according to the news release.

Capt. Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police told The Daily News that the investigation is ongoing and that "criminal charges related to fatal crashes are usually filed at the conclusion of the investigation in conjunction with the D.A.'s office."

The collision caused a six-hour road closure and the creation of a temporary alternate route.

The Clatskanie Fire Department, Columbia River Fire & Rescue, Columbia County Sheriff's Office, and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted the Oregon State Police.