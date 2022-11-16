UPDATE: Search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect near Rainier continues on Apiary Road

RAINIER — Multiple officers were on Apiary Road, near Cannon Road, in Rainier as of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday continuing the search of a man who has been on the run from police for weeks, then allegedly took a hostage and reportedly shot at a vehicle Tuesday.

Traffic is blocked on Apiary Road and vehicles from agencies including the Longview Police Department and regional SWAT team were at the scene. An unnamed officer told The Daily News agents were on scene in relation to the search for Kevin James Reynolds, 41, of Kalama.

Law enforcement are looking for Reynolds, who they say is still considered "armed and dangerous." People who see him should call 911 immediately, officials report.

Columbia County Sheriff Brian Pixley said law enforcement searched for Reynolds from around 3 to 11 p.m. Tuesday near Heath Road and Old Rainier Road, west of the city of Rainier, but did not find him. Pixley said Reynolds took a woman, who Reynolds knew, hostage, but deputies were able to get the woman away from him. He said Reynolds shot at a vehicle.

Wednesday morning, Pixley said the department had no plans to resume the search because they didn't believe he was in the area. Pixley has not returned The Daily News' calls since agents were located on Apiary Road.

Authorities say Tuesday's search included looking through buildings, homes and property. There was a request for local people to secure their homes and stay inside, which was lifted Tuesday night.

Rainier School District Superintendent Joseph Hattrick released a message to the community Wednesday morning saying school would continue as normal.

Hattrick says district staff sweeped the campus Wednesday morning to ensure it's safe, and law enforcement will patrol the campus throughout the day.

He says Tuesday night's search included K9 units, drones and a SWAT team, and the community should continue to be aware of their surroundings.

"This also serves as a reminder that we all must be continuously vigilant because while we know the name and face of last night’s suspect," Hattrick writes, "we must always be on the lookout for anything or anyone that could raise suspicion."

History

Reynolds is wanted for allegedly breaking into a home, last month, armed with a rifle and stealing a cell phone from one of the inhabitants, according to Cowlitz County Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill. The department started searching for him in the Lexington area on Oct. 28 but did not locate him.

A warrant for his arrest was filed on Nov. 4 in Cowlitz County Superior Court and states he is accused of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Reynolds is the same person who, in August, also allegedly held a gun to another man’s head, robbed him and stole his car in the 1400 block of Alabama Street in Longview. Kalama Police later found Reynolds in the stolen car the next day with the wallet in hand, police reports say.

Authorities describe Reynolds as having “distinctive facial tattoos." A photo of him shows him with neck tattoos, as well as two triangle tattoos around his eyes.