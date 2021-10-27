UPDATE: Police say man reported missing from Kelso found

Police say a 37-year-old man, who checked out of a local halfway house in June, is no longer missing.

The man's sister said she recently talked to him on the phone, and Kelso Police confirmed he has been removed from the missing persons list as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kelso police said they were searching for Brant Pfeifer, a 5-foot, 7-inch, 160-pound white man with brown hair and a scar on his right knee who goes by the name Wendell.

Pfeifer's sister Tasha Lowery said she talked to him on the phone Saturday after "showing up" at one of his friends' houses. She said he was "stuck in Seattle," living on the streets for roughly four months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"He's safe and alive," she said. "I didn't believe it until I actually talked to him."

Before Saturday, Lowery said her brother told her he was going to a local drug rehabilitation facility in June and then stopped communication. She said Pfeifer grew up in Longview and attended R.A. Long High School.