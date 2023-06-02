Longview police arrested a man Wednesday outside St. Helens Elementary for allegedly assaulting a woman and two police officers before being subdued in the school's parking lot.

Timothy Anthony Cain Brewer, 36, of Longview, is a parent who attempted to gain entry into the elementary school, was denied, and then began assaulting people, according to Longview Police Capt. Brandon McNew.

Longview School District spokesman Rick Parrish said Brewer has a child who attends St. Helen Elementary.

A court-issued no-contact order states Brewer must stay up to 1,000 feet away from his ex-wife and his underage child.

Brewer's bail was set at $350,000 on Friday, and he was granted a public attorney.

St. Helens Principal Stephanie Teel reported she did not send a notice to parents about the May 31 incident because it happened after school hours. On Wednesdays, Longview schools have a one-hour early release.

Timeline

After being denied entry at the school, Brewer reportedly walked into the parking lot, where he approached a female volunteer holding books and assaulted her, breaking the bones in her hand, as he attempted to steal her car keys.

According to the probable cause statement, several staff members assisted the victim by escorting her inside the school.

School officials called 911 at about 3:23 p.m., with one lone officer responding to the scene. The probable cause statement says the officer confronted Brewer in front of the school.

The officer gave "several commands” to Brewer to get on the ground, but he continued to move towards him with a “closed fist," the report states.

As he perceived Brewer was going to assault him, the officer deployed his department taser. On the ground, Brewer removed the taser lines, got up, ran towards the officer, and fought him, the report states.

McNew said about 15 to 20 seconds later, a second officer arrived at the scene. Brewer then stopped fighting with the first officer and started fighting the second one. Both officers gained control of Brewer as backup arrived.

Brewer continued to fight with officers while handcuffed, "thrashing his body around and flailing his legs," as stated in the probable cause statement.