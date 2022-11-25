UPDATE: Police chase ends Wednesday with arrest in Kelso

Cowlitz County deputies arrested an Idaho man Wednesday afternoon after a police pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle ended in the Kelso area.

Keith Antone Sabacher, 37, of Lewiston, Idaho is in Cowlitz County Jail for suspicion of attempting to elude police and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman told The Daily News the chase began in Castle Rock and ended near a Toyota dealership in Kelso after someone discovered the suspect's jacket.

The Daily News began tracking the chase through dispatch as police followed the car on Interstate 5, concluding near the exit for state Route 432 by 1 p.m.

Capt. Braden McNew of the Longview Police Department said Longview police participated briefly in the pursuit. Washington State Police State Trooper Will Finn said the department was not involved in the chase.

Michelle Nerland, a spokesperson of the Kelso School District, said the police chase did not disrupt any Kelso area schools.

According to 2020 Idaho Supreme Court documents, Sabacher was charged with receiving or possessing stolen property: a 2001 Dodge pickup. A District Court ruled Sabacher's constitutional rights were violated when the state returned the vehicle to an insurance company, which sold the truck before Sabacher's attorneys could examine it. However, the Idaho Supreme Court later reversed the decision.