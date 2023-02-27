Grant Hadler, the owner of the Longview restaurant Grant's at the Monticello Hotel, died a week after being found unconscious in a residential Kelso neighborhood.

Kelso police are asking people with additional information about the event to come forward.

Police say Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue personnel responded around 2:30 a.m. Feb. 19 to the 1500 block of Ross Avenue in Kelso to "triage" what Kelso police described as an "injured fall patient."

Hadler, 56, was found unconscious and transported initially to St. John Medical Center but was later sent to Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, where he died from his injuries Sunday, Kelso police report.

Police say the cause and manner of Hadler's death have not been determined, and are asking people to call Detective Craig Christianson at 360-423-1270 to provide additional information.

"We are continuing to investigate because we have an obligation and responsibility to determine whether or not his death was caused by criminal conduct," said Kelso Capt. Rich Fletcher.

'Sad day for the community'

Sherry Hadler, of Longview, was married to Grant Hadler for 28 years and co-owned the restaurant that opened in 2019.

Sherry said it was Grant's lifelong dream to become a restaurateur.

"He worked so hard for everyone else that we decided we'd work that hard for ourselves," she said.

She described her husband as "one in [a] million," and said through her entire marriage, Grant made her "literally laugh every day."

"Our hearts are literally broken," she added.

Sherry said the response from the community since his passing has been "overwhelming."

"We are so proud, as a family, of Grant and how he has affected so many people in the community and throughout his and our entire lives," she said.

Sherry said there will be a celebration of life at Grant's ballroom, but the date has not been set.

Chad Wilson of Kalama said he's known Grant for a decade and has performed at the ballroom, as well as the restaurant, on occasions. Wilson called Grant a "salt-of-the-earth-kinda guy" and will remember Grant's humor most of all.

Gleeann Kamp, of Longview, said she knew Grant for "several years," ever since he "began his career in Longview."

Kamp recalls the last time she saw him on Valentine's Day, and described his death as "a sad, sad, sad day for the community."

Grant's son, Nic Hadler, said he aims to be like his father.

“He really was the most selfless person I know, and I’m sure anyone he has crossed paths with would say the same," he said. "He had a unique sense of humor that could crack a smile on anyone’s face, at any given time. Overall, just a great man that I truly hope to resemble one day.”