UPDATE: One injured in two-vehicle I-5 crash Friday north of Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — A 58-year-old female passenger was transported to the hospital Friday afternoon after the driver of her vehicle collided with another car when avoiding debris on southbound Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock.

David Noble, 65, of Olalla, Washington was driving a gray 2014 BMW in the left lane of I-5 around 1:45 p.m., when he swerved to the right to avoid debris, according Washington State Patrol. When he abruptly swerved back, a gray 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by a Barbara Blevins, 64, of Vader hit the BMW's rear, causing the BMW to strike a concrete barrier on the left, then spin into the right shoulder, troopers report.

The BMW's passenger, Crystal McMahon of an unknown location, was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview. McMahon was the only person injured in the crash and everyone was wearing a seatbelt, according to troopers. The pickup also included passenger Barbara Walker, 52, of Silver Lake.

Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, troopers report.