A Longview man is facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a man in the chest inside HOPE Village late Monday night. Both people reportedly lived inside the emergency housing for the homeless.

Roger Curiel, 43, of Longview, is currently booked at the Cowlitz County Jail for first-degree assault charges for stabbing 49-year-old Longview resident Willis Grimm in his chest, according to a police press release.

Police, fire and an EMT were dispatched at roughly 10:30 p.m. Monday night after receiving a report of a stabbing at the pallet home community located in the 1400 block of Alabama Street.

While waiting for first responders to arrive, residents at HOPE Village provided first aid to the suffering Grimm and police officers performed lifesaving measures once they arrived at the scene, as stated in the press release.

Grimm was transported to a nearby hospital, and his medical status is listed as being in “very serious condition.”

Witnesses reportedly told police Curiel fled from the scene immediately after the stabbing, causing a manhunt that involved both the Longview Police Department, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, police dogs and an aerial drone.

Authorities, with help from police dogs, found Curiel hiding in a boat at a nearby vehicle storage yard.

Dan Steven of Dan’s Trans and Auto Repair, also on Alabama Street, told The Daily News he was contacted at 1 a.m. about the police activity and a person on his property. He said the vessel in which police found the suspect was his own personal boat. Stevens said the suspect has no affiliation with him or his business.

The Salvation Army’s Major Philp Smith told The Daily News the two men involved in the incident were residents of HOPE Village.

When asked if the incident would change HOPE Village’s security protocol, Smith said they are “comfortable” with their current security measures.

Smith said the suspect is banned from the village. Jail records show Curiel’s bail is set at $100,000.