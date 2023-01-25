UPDATE: Man arrested after reportedly crashing stolen pickup in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — One man is under arrest after allegedly driving a reported stolen pickup off Interstate 5, hitting an embankment and launching into trees near the Toutle River rest area early Wednesday in Castle Rock.

London Murray, 22, of Arizona is in custody.

The incident occurred before 6:45 a.m., after the Washington Department of Transportation notified state troopers that a man — bloodied with a laceration across his face — was seen walking southbound across the highway, according to Washington State Trooper Will Finn.

Finn told The Daily News that the driver’s pickup traveled along the shoulder for about 75 feet until it hit an embankment, “vaulting” the vehicle into the trees.

Murray then allegedly ran into the forest, starting a manhunt that included the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office using a drone.

He was later found inside a truck stop bathroom, where he was apprehended at roughly 3 p.m.

Finn said troopers could not find any evidence to support Murray's claim that he was the passenger at the time of the crash.

The driver allegedly stole the vehicle from his Portland employer who chose not to press charges against him. Finn said Murray could face hit-and-run charges and obstruction of justice.