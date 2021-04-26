UPDATE: Longview tow truck company owner 1 of 3 people killed in Interstate 5 crash Saturday south of Castle Rock

The owner of a Longview tow-truck company was one of three people killed in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock when authorities say an impaired driver hit a vehicle parked on the shoulder.

At about 7:50 a.m., Anna-Christie Ireland, 43, of Longview was driving north on I-5 when her vehicle left the road and hit a 2013 Kia Sorento parked on the right shoulder behind an Affordable Towing truck with its emergency lights on, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash pushed the Kia into the tow truck and operator Arthur Anderson, 63, of Longview. Anderson died at the scene.

Battle Ground residents Richard Stoker, 55, and Karen Stoker, 54 were in the Kia and died at the scene. Passenger Travis Stoker, 25, of Battle Ground was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Ireland was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest. She faces three charges of vehicular homicide, according to the patrol.

The crash's cause is under investigation, but drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the patrol.

Anderson’s daughter, Sparkle Chisum, said her father was from Naselle and had been in the towing business for more than 35 years. He owned Affordable Towing.