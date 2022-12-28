UPDATE: King County prosecutors charge six men after large fentanyl, meth bust

BURIEN, Wash. — Quinn, a 2-year-old golden Labrador retriever, worked his first drug bust last week, helping a team of veteran Burien police and King County sheriff's detectives score an estimated $2.5 million worth of crystal meth, fentanyl and black-tar heroin.

Six men were charged Tuesday for their alleged roles in the major drug organization that has brought large quantities of meth, fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from California into Western Washington, according to King County prosecutors.

Charges

The local group, which included at least nine people, operated in King, Snohomish, Pierce, Lewis, Thurston, Grays Harbor, Mason and Kitsap counties, according to charging papers.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Candice Duclos, who aids the King County Sheriff's Office with large-scale drug investigations, said Tuesday's charges are the culmination of a yearlong investigation. Four people allegedly involved in the organization were arrested in April and drugs and cash were seized, but Duclos said those cases were not sent to prosecutors in order to safeguard the continuing investigation.

By September, detectives learned through a confidential informant that the group was back in business, though with different players, cars, and drug houses, Duclos said by phone Tuesday.

"It's striking that you can take so much drugs and money away from them and they're back in business. It doesn't disrupt them — it's just a minor annoyance," Duclos said, adding she expects more arrests and charges from the investigation. "I hate to be pessimistic but these organizations get money and people and they're right back to work."

All six men arrested last week remain jailed in lieu of bail, ranging from $10,000 to $500,000, records show. Duclos noted in charging documents the men, who are all Mexican nationals, don't have any ties to King County and if released, "it is reasonable to believe they would flee the area and be replaced by the drug trafficking organization [with] other individuals, never to be seen again."

Detectives used tracking devices and followed members of the group through the course of the investigation, which began with the arrest of a person who agreed to work as a confidential informant to avoid felony charges, according to prosecutors. The informant made police-controlled drug purchases and gave detectives information on the group's operation that proved to be accurate, say charging papers.

After the April arrests, detectives in October followed another man involved with the group, 26-year-old Angel Valenzuala Duarte, to Burien, where they watched him buy a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, the charges say. He drove the Cruze out of state on Nov. 1 and detectives here contacted sheriff's officials in Lewis County, who intercepted Valenzuala in Centralia on his return trip the next day, say the charges.

Lewis County sheriff's deputies found 108 pounds of meth, 340,000 fentanyl pills and 19 pounds of fentanyl mixed with cocaine inside the Cruze, the charges say.

Valenzuala was charged in Lewis County with three counts of possession of illegal narcotics with intent to deliver and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail, said Duclos. She explained detectives here asked Lewis County to handle the case against Valenzuala so others involved in the group wouldn't realize "King County was on to them."

Rafael Salomon Orduno and Sabas Salomon Castro, both 25, are the alleged leaders of the group that operated out of two houses in Des Moines, say the charges. They were arrested after leaving the Economy Inn in Auburn and detectives found more than $460,000 in cash, bundled in shoe boxes inside a suitcase, in the BMW they were driving, charging papers say.

They each face one charge of conspiracy to commit violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act. Orduno remains jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail, while Castro remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

After Orduno and Castro's arrests, the men agreed to walk detectives into a house on 19th Avenue South in Des Moines to avoid a forced entry because investigators knew there were children inside, say charging papers.

Detectives decided not to arrest a woman described in charging papers as the "housekeeper" responsible for safeguarding the drugs stored there because "there were 5 minors" inside the house, the charges say. The woman and children were allowed to leave while detectives searched the house, where they found 184 pounds of meth, 34,000 fentanyl pills, a 2-pound brick of fentanyl powder, a small amount of heroin and roughly $9,500 cash, according to charging papers.

The four other men charged Tuesday are alleged "drug runners" for the group, say the charges. Three of the four were arrested as they were leaving motels in Tacoma, Edmonds and Des Moines, while the fourth was arrested leaving a second drug house in Des Moines, the charges say. Cash and drugs were found in all their vehicles.

The others charged in the case are Jose Castro Urias, 23; Mario Renteria Gutierrez, 23; Edward Escamilla-Benitez, 20; and Jesus Herrera-Ungson, 20. They are each charged with conspiracy to commit violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act and violation of the same act.

Renteria Gutierrez remains jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail while the others remain jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail each.

The six men charged Tuesday are scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 9.

Dog

Quinn — a former Purina Puppy Chow model and certified as a narcotics-sniffing police dog just six weeks ago — did "exceptionally well" on his virgin foray into the dark, money-driven world of international drug smuggling on Dec. 21, according to his K-9 handler.

Quinn came in at the tail end of a yearlong investigation into a highly organized group of alleged drug distributors with family connections to Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel, said detectives involved in the undercover operation.

The dog happily jumped up to smell the seized drugs, arranged on folding tables at Burien Police headquarters Dec. 22, before he was called to heel with his favorite red chew toy on a stretch of multicolored rope.

The tables showed off a serious haul, part of what is believed to be one of the biggest drug caches in the Sheriff's Office's 170-year history. The operation, including earlier seizures, kept 400 pounds of methamphetamine, 31 pounds of heroin, 25 pounds of fentanyl powder and nearly 500,000 fentanyl pills from reaching the streets.

The combined street value of the drugs: more than $10 million, according to investigators.

Detectives also seized four cars, eight guns and roughly $520,000 in cash that was likely destined for more drug purchases. Twelve people were arrested, six of them during coordinated stings Wednesday on houses, cars and hotels from Edmonds to Tacoma.

"They're about moving product and making money. If there's collateral damage, they don't really care because the demand is so high," Todd Morrell, Burien's acting police chief, said of the cartel's disregard for overdoses and deaths increasingly caused by fentanyl. "There's an endless supply."

Morrell said the high demand for illicit drugs has caused street prices to plummet, with a single fentanyl pill costing as little as $2. Meanwhile, he said, the drugs have continued to drive addiction and crimes like shoplifting and vehicle theft.

It's also "common knowledge that fentanyl is being cut into heroin and cocaine" to make the drugs more addictive, said Morrell, whose department is staffed by King County deputies under an agreement with the Sheriff's Office.