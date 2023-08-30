Longview police have arrested a Kelso teen — injured in a police shootout earlier this month — in connection with that shooting.

More details about the shooting were included in a news release sent Monday, Aug 28 from the Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team of the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, which investigates shootings involving outside agencies.

The team sifted through footage from police body cameras and private security cameras, read witness interviews and investigated the scene itself, according to the news release.

The conclusion: There's enough probable cause to arrest Daniel J. Madden, 19, of Kelso on two counts of first-degree assault and obstructing law enforcement, according to the news release.

The final determination of whether police use of force was justified resides with the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen, said Capt. Rich Fletcher of the Kelso Police Department.

Madden was taken into custody on Aug. 25, and later booked into the Cowlitz County Jail. His bail stands at $750,000, and he is expected to appear in the Cowlitz County Jail courtroom on Sept. 7, for an arraignment hearing.

The underlying incident occurred the morning of Aug. 1, when officers from the Kelso Police Department were initially sent to investigate a hit-and-run crash that involved multiple cars, a sign and fence.

A witness told authorities that Madden was the driver involved in the collision, was armed with a pistol and had been drinking.

Police rushed to Madden's residence in the 900 block of South 12th Avenue in Kelso, just a stone's throw away from Three Rivers Mall.

Police say video footage showed Madden leaving the residence, hiding a pistol behind his back as officers tried to talk him down. The Major Crimes Team news release said that Madden was not following police commands to show his hands.

After the police saw Madden holding a pistol, he approached the officers. One officer deployed a taser on Madden as he was exiting his dwelling, but it was not effective, according to the news release. The officers took cover behind a vehicle.

Madden, still armed with a pistol, pointed the gun "directly at an officer's head," according to the Major Crimes Team, and that's when two Kelso police officers fired upon Madden.

Madden was struck in the head, chest and arm, according to a previous Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The investigative team reports Kelso police Officer Sgt. Aaron Marthaller and Officer Jeff Brown each fired three rounds at Madden.

The suspect was later hospitalized at Southwest Washington Medical Center for treatment.

Madden has "not been charged with the precipitating hit and run collisions in Kelso. … Those are still under investigation," Fletcher told The Daily News.