UPDATE: Driver killed by fallen tree Wednesday near Woodland

WOODLAND — A driver was killed early Wednesday morning when a tree struck his pickup truck in the 2900 block of Lewis River Road, or State Route 503.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said his office was notified of the accident around 6:30 a.m.

Troopers have not released the victim's name, age or city of residence.

A Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson said the accident occurred at milepost 50 near Finn Hall Road. The spokesperson said the highway was open as of about 11:15 a.m.

Investigators found three trees fell along a northern hillside, creating a domino effect, and one tree struck the man's truck. Finn said one tree fell into another, which fell into another, which fell into a third tree that hit the truck.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Finn said the road was closed for hours while crews cleared and investigated the area. He said Woodland Public School buses were stuck in the traffic because the district was on a two-hour delay due to the weather.

