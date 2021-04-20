UPDATE: Deputy fires lone shot at vehicle involved in Longview police pursuit; suspect remains at large

A Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputy fired his sidearm toward a stolen vehicle Tuesday morning during a vehicle chase in which the driver rammed two patrol cars around Northeast Nichols Boulevard and Ocean Beach Highway.
No one was injured in the incident, according to a press release from the Kelso Police Department, which is leading the investigation.
The driver, Christopher Michael Wright, 33, fled and is still at large. Police said the passenger in the vehicle, Christopher Noel McDonald, 37, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Police said Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to pull Wright over for reckless driving on I-5 near Kalama at 1 a.m. Wright didn't yield and Washington State Patrol troopers joined the pursuit through Longview.
Officers stopped the vehicle around Northeast Nicholas Boulevard and Ocean Beach Highway but the occupants refused to exit the vehicle.
According to the press release, the driver then intentionally rammed into both a state and county patrol car.
An unnamed Cowlitz County deputy fired a single shot at the vehicle, the release states.
Wright then maneuvered the vehicle free, but was stopped again at the 2000 block of 28th Avenue and fled on foot. He remains at large.
The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The names of the officers involved have not been disclosed.
The team is comprised of eight Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies and handles investigations into officer-involved shootings.
Anyone with information about the incident or Wright's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 360-577-3098.
There have been other officer-involved shootings in recent years in Cowlitz County.
In 2019, there were two incidents where police fatally shot someone in Cowlitz County: The September shooting of Christopher Johnson and the April shooting of Brian Butts, who killed Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier. In 2020, Justin Aguilar Tofte was shot and killed by police who were trying to arrest him.