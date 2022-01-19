UPDATE: Dead man pulled from Lake Sacajawea Wednesday morning

A dead man was pulled from the eastern end of Lake Sacajawea on Wednesday morning in Longview. His name has not been released and police do not suspect foul play.

Longview police received a report of a body in the lake around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of 18th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard, west of the Lion's Shelter, according to officers.

A person was trying to rescue the man when officers arrived, but officers and EMTs found he couldn't be revived, Longview police report.

Longview Fire Department Battalion Chief Eric Koreis said his crew was dispatched at 9:28 a.m. after a 911 call, but arrived after police. He said fire crews were told aid was not needed because the person was deceased. Koreis said someone passing by called 911 because there was a body in the water.

Longview officers, Cowlitz County deputies, a dive team and county coroner staff removed the body from the lake, according to the Longview police.

Longview officers report the death is not suspected to be part of a crime, but may be related to a recent missing person's case in Cowlitz County.

"There are no signs of foul play and there are no known threats to the community," Longview police issued in a statement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 7 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.