UPDATE: Cowlitz Way bridge reopens Thursday after accident sends four to hospital

A 5-year-old and three adults were transported to the hospital after a five-vehicle accident occurred on the Cowlitz Way bridge in Kelso at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

Kelso Sgt. Tim Gower said all the lanes were blocked on the bridge that spans the Cowlitz River for about an hour while emergency crews transported patients to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and tow trucks removed the vehicles. He said one car flipped on its top after striking another vehicle.

The Kelso Police Department reported on its Facebook page the Cowlitz Way bridge was clear for drivers as of 4:25 p.m. Thursday. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Allen Street accident

Gower said traffic was diverted to the Allen Street bridge, about 650 feet away, but another accident occurred there at about 4 p.m. Thursday. He said a driver hit the back of a vehicle, which hit the vehicle in front of it. No one was injured.

The westbound lane of the Allen Street bridge was blocked until about 5 p.m. when the road was cleared, Gower added.

