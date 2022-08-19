UPDATE: Cowlitz County man, charged with assaulting an infant in August, has pending child assault trial in Cowlitz County Superior Court

A 34-year-old Cowlitz County man who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly physically assaulting an infant in Kelso is awaiting the results of a separate alleged child abuse case from November involving a 3-year-old, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Jacob W. Kunkle was arrested by Kelso officers on Aug. 8 after the infant's parents reported their baby monitor camera had caught Kunkle forcefully holding and then "slamming" their 1-year-old onto their bed while they were in the other room, according to a probable cause document filed Aug. 9 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

Kunkle is sitting in Cowlitz County Jail and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The parents told officers Kunkle had been a family friend who visited regularly in the weeks prior and "seemed to be really good" with their infant. On the day of the incident, the victim's father noticed the infant coughing and gagging after being alone in a bedroom with Kunkle, which is why they decided to check their camera.

Kunkle was previously arrested in November after physicians noticed a 3-year old had sustained several injuries they said were consistent with child abuse, including blunt-force trauma to the eye, a potentially life-threatening cut on the pancreas as well as bruising on the spine and back, according to court documents filed in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

In interviews with police, Kunkle said the 3-year-old's injuries were caused from various accidental falls the toddler took while in his care. The injury to the child's eye, Kunkle told police, happened when the toddler accidentally hit their head on a bathtub faucet.

Investigators did not believe Kunkle’s version of events, deciding to arrest and later charge Kunkle with second-degree assault of a child, a class B felony. Kunkle pleaded not guilty in December and posted his $20,000 bail from those charges in January.

In his August arrest, Kunkle is charged with four felonies: second-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

After the initial arrest in August, the infant's father told officers he had seen Kunkle in possession of two handguns despite not having his firearm rights restored due to a prior felony conviction, according to a separate probable cause document filed Aug. 10.

Officers then searched Kunkle's vehicle and found two handguns with loaded magazines. One of the guns had been reported stolen. Kunkle told officers he had bought the firearms from a friend and was planning to resell them, according to court documents.

David Phelan of the Cowlitz County Office of Public Defense has been appointed to represent Kunkle in both cases. His trial in the November incident is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.