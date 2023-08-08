A Castle Rock resident was arrested on suspicion of being involved in an early Monday hit-and-run collision in Kelso, while the state recently started a hit-and-run alert system to find suspected perpetrators.

Erick Knight, 42, of Castle Rock was arrested after his vehicle struck another at roughly 5:20 a.m., according to Kelso Police Department spokesperson Capt. Rich Fletcher, around the intersection of South 13th Avenue and Chestnut Street, just down the road from the We Care Day Care.

Fletcher told The Daily News two vehicles hit each other: one vehicle was driven by Knight and the other was a truck that left the roadway after the collision and struck a home.

After the initial collision, the truck spun, jumped the curb, and hit the house's outer wall, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Joe Tone. People were inside the house when the crash occurred, he added.

Fletcher said the truck left "noticeable damage" to the residence and dislodged a mailbox post, while Knight fled the scene and was later apprehended.

No injuries occurred, but the truck "partially" entered the home, about 10 inches, Tone said.

Earlier this month, Washington State Patrol launched a hit-and-run alert system, authorized by lawmakers earlier this year, to find vehicles fleeing hit-and-run scenes that cause serious injuries or death.

Washington State Patrol reports more than 300 state hit-and-runs resulted in serious injuries or deaths in 2022.

People can subscribe to receive emailed alerts by emailing HitAndRunAlert@wsp.wa.gov. People who see vehicles suspected of hit-and-runs are asked to call 911, not to approach the drivers or vehicles, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.