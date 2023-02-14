Longview police announced the arrest of 47-year-old Longview resident John David Roach in connection to the 2021 murder of Lisa Jo Patterson, who was found dead behind the YMCA of Southwest Washington on 15th Avenue.

The department says Roach was arrested on Monday. He was booked on a first-degree murder charge and the case has been turned over to the Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office.

Roach appeared in Cowlitz County Superior Court at 1 p.m. Tuesday. He is scheduled to be in court on Friday to see whether he will continue to be held without bail.

The investigation incorporated the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Washington State Patrol Crime Labs, Cowlitz County Coroner and the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, according to the department.

Longview Police Detective Sgt. Marc Langlois, who supervised the department’s crime unit, said the investigation was “long and tedious.”

According to an earlier report in The Daily News, at roughly 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, patrol officers found Patterson’s body behind the YMCA of Southwest Washington in Longview.

Authorities once had to dispel rumors that a serial killer was in the area after a string of suspicious deaths before and after the Patterson killing.

Roach has a lengthy criminal history. In 2015 he was sentenced for second-degree robbery; in 2017 and 2018 for indecent exposure; and in 2022, he was sentenced to prison for second-degree arson.