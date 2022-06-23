UPDATE: Arrest made after fatal car crash in Kelso on Tuesday

One Kelso man is dead and another arrested after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday evening on the corner of North Pacific Avenue and Barnes Street in Kelso.

Kelso police report Charles Eli Stapleton, 33, was arrested Tuesday for suspicion of felony vehicular homicide after he fatally struck Roy Edward Bugg, 36, of Kelso, around 6:50 p.m. in the intersection.

Witnesses say Stapleton was speeding and law enforcement say he smelled of alcohol. He blew 0.231, which is 0.151 over the legal blood alcohol content limit to drive, police report.

A police report states three witnesses saw Stapleton's pickup truck speeding through the intersection before the crash at estimated rates of 60 to 90 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. Stapleton's pickup hit the driver's side of the victim's vehicle and emergency crews reported Bugg died from injuries sustained in the crash, the report states.

A Kelso officer and a Washington state trooper reported Stapleton smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes, according to the report. Stapleton admitted to having two beers around noon, the report states.

Stapleton is being held without bail in Cowlitz County Jail pending a Friday hearing to determine if bail will be set or if he will be held without bail until the case is resolved. Stapleton's arraignment is scheduled for June 30 in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 2 Sad 4 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.