Two theft suspects arrested after being IDed on Facebook

Two theft suspects were recently arrested after people identified them in photos posted on police departments' Facebook pages.

Longview Capt. Branden McNew said good quality video stills often solve cases, particularly if the person has a unique identifier, like an uncommon piece of clothing.

Kelso

Kelso officers arrested Michael Gemar, 69, on April 21 after he allegedly stole $1,500 in cash about six days prior from Red Leaf Organic Coffee on West Main Street, just east of the Allen Street Bridge in Kelso.

A police report states Gemar was seen on video taking money from a safe in an employee-only office. The report states several people identified Gemar after police shared photos of him on Facebook.

Gemar is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft in Cowlitz County Superior Court. He was released from the Cowlitz County Jail on a $2,000 bond May 11 and his jury trial is scheduled for June 28.

Woodland

Woodland police arrested Christopher Clark, 40, on April 24 after surveillance footage allegedly caught him taking a cart from Daddy D's Southern BBQ on April 8 in the 1200 block of North Goerig Street.

Woodland Police Chief Jim Kelly said people identified Clark after the department shared photos of him on Facebook. He said a passerby, who recognized Clark from the Facebook post, notified officers the suspect was sleeping by the cart in the 9500 block of Old Pacific Highway, about a mile north from the theft location and two weeks later.

"It's just good community involvement," Kelly said, "where the community helps us find individuals doing undesired stuff in the city of Woodland."

Woodland Officer Raymond Hanning said he recognized Clark on surveillance footage, but needed more evidence to make an arrest. Finding him asleep near the cart after the tip created probable cause, he said, and sharing images online helped to make that happen.

"The use of social media is becoming more and more advantageous to us," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.