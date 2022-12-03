Two more arrested in alleged trafficking of stolen cell phones, tablets in Longview

Two people wanted for suspicion of stealing $30,000 worth of phones and tablets from a Longview electronics store in July were arrested after police say they found the pair in a stolen van last week.

A Cowlitz County deputy arrested Samuel Benjamin Bates, 31, of Longview and Bianca Alicia Bazan, 30, of Kelso on Nov. 27 after noticing a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan traveling west on Allen Street in Kelso without a license plate, according to a police report.

The deputy reports seeing the male driver "franticly" get into the back seat, and the female passenger move behind the wheel, as the Dodge was in motion, causing the vehicle to hit a curb and stop.

Bates allegedly gave the deputy a fake name, but Bazan identified him. Both had warrants for their arrest for allegedly stealing $30,000 worth of iPhones, Samsung phones and iPads in July from a US Cellular Wireless store in the 3700 block of Ocean Beach Highway in West Longview, a police report states.

A probable cause report says both suspects sold the stolen items at EcoATMs, kiosks that purchase old phones for cash at Longview Walmart locations.

While in custody, Bates told officers he, along with two unnamed males, broke into the store, and he gave the stolen phones to Bazan, a police report says.

Both are scheduled to be arraigned in Cowlitz County Superior Court Thursday.

Another suspect, Lilly Delia Monique Salaz, 36, was arrested on suspicion of selling at least four iPhone 13s reported stolen from the same store in July to Longview Walmart EcoATMs. She is charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking stolen property, and her trial is scheduled for January.