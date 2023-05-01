Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Longview men last week in connection to a shooting at a residence near Kelso’s Riverside Park.

Two men allegedly assaulted the shooter, who said he acted in self defense. The reported attackers were arrested, not the shooter.

At about 4:31 p.m. Thursday Asa McVay Keith Kelly, 21, of Longview, and Kamrin Alexander Kerr, 19, of Longview, assaulted a man who was parked in his driveway in the 1800 block of West Side Highway, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. A woman was also in the vehicle, located within a roughly 1-minute walk from Riverside Park.

Kelly and Kerr reportedly opened the man’s driver-side car door, and Kelly “struck the male several times,” the statement says.

The victim told deputies the suspects accused him of being a rival gang member. During the assault, the resident “drew a pistol,” exited the driver’s seat and fired, striking Kerr, according to the sheriff’s office. Video footage corroborated the victim’s statements, the department reports.

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies closed West Side Highway for about an hour due to the search for the suspects and to collect evidence.

Deputies and officers from the Kelso Police Department responded to the scene. Kelly was placed under arrest, and Kerr was transported to St. John Medical Center for medical attention after they initially fled from the scene and were later found near Rainbow Way.

Kelly and Kerr were booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass. Kerr is expected to appear in court via Zoom on May 11.

Kelly, according to court documents, has four previous felony convictions, and was arrested in January for his involvement in a shooting that caused multiple Longview area schools to go into lockdown. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Zoom on May 16.