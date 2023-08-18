Three people, including two Longview residents, were arrested Thursday in a drug bust in Winlock.

Shaun Lee Elliott, 34, and Heather Nicole Scheiber, 30, both of Longview, were arrested along with Macy Tayler Isabelle While, 24, of Winlock, after a raid on a travel trailer as authorities were pursuing a “mid-level Fentanyl dealer,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office press release.

According to authorities, 112 fentanyl pills, about four ounces of fentanyl powder, drug paraphernalia, cash and other materials commonly connected with drug deals were seized during the bust.

Macy Tayler Isabelle While, 24, of Winlock was booked into the Lewis County Jail and could face possession charges. She is expected to appear in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. No information was immediately available on Elliott and Scheiber’s potential charges and court dates.

Authorities say they became aware of the three suspects after receiving information about drug deals going on at a travel trailer in the back of a residence, the release states.

“This was excellent work by our deputies,” said Lewis County Sheriff Rob Snaza. “Our agency continues to strictly enforce controlled substance violations.