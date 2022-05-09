Two Longview men died, three others injured in Sunday crash on Pacific Way

Two Longview men died and three others were injured in a crash on Pacific Way early Sunday morning, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

At about 12:45 a.m., sheriff's deputies and Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the crash on Pacific Way near Lone Oak Road.

Front seat passenger Nicholas Krusmark, 21, and rear passenger Clayton Carney, 23, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

LifeFlight took the driver, a 20-year-old Chehalis woman, to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in critical condition. Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said the office is not naming the driver right now because of her condition.

The two other passengers, both 20 years old and from Longview, were taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, and one was later transferred to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. Both improved from serious to moderate condition.

The vehicle was traveling west on Pacific Way at "a high rate of speed" when it began sliding through a curve on wet pavement, according to deputies' preliminary investigation. The vehicle crossed the oncoming lane, left the roadway and hit a large tree on the passenger side.

Deputies believe alcohol, marijuana use, and speed were factors in the collision, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

