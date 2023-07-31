Two people were injured Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash involving Kelso residents.

The crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Ocean Beach Highway and 46th Avenue, near the Guadalajara Grill & Cantina in West Longview.

According to a Washington State Patrol press release, the motorcycle was traveling westbound on Ocean Beach Highway when the driver overcorrected their steering and skid to a stop on their side of the intersection.

The driver Aaron M. Mills, was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest for medical attention and his passenger, Leslie K. Mills, was transported to the same medical center as well.

Their current medical condition is unknown.

The motorcycle, a 2004 Harley-Davidson FXST, was reported as damaged, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash, authorities say.