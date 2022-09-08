Two injured in Wednesday night crash north of Castle Rock

Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday night on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock.

At about 10:15 p.m., a 2019 Kia Forte hit the 2021 Toyota Corolla in front of it as they were both driving southbound on I-5, according to the Washington State Patrol. The Kia continued off the right side of the road into the tree line, hitting a deer and a tree.

Kia driver Tyler Townsend, 25, of Olympia and passenger Laciey Donahue, 30, of Edgewood were injured and taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. The driver and passenger of the Corolla, both of Seattle, were not injured.

Both vehicles were totaled. The cause of the crash is under investigation and drugs or alcohol may be a factor, according to the state patrol.