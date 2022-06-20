Two injured in rollover crash on I-5 north near Woodland

WOODLAND — Interstate 5 north was closed for about an hour Monday morning after a rollover crash that left two people injured.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to the crash at Milepost 21.5, along with Clark County AMR and North County EMS, a half mile north of the Woodland Exit about 11 a.m.

CCFR said on Twitter that two patients were transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. The agency said emergency workers cleared the scene about 11:45 a.m. There was no word on the condition of the patients.

The crash involved at least one vehicle.

Traffic was backed up to Paradise Point State Park by 11:30 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1