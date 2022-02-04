Two Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighters retire with a combined 76 years

Two Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighters retired in 2022 with a combined 76 years with the department.

Dave Headley and Greg Helem joined the Kelso-based department as volunteers in the 1980s before transitioning to full-time employment. Both retired after a lifetime of service at the end of January 2022 — Headley after 41 years and Helem after 35.

“Working in the fire service has been a great journey,” Headley said.

Volunteer to staff

Headley began volunteering for Cowlitz 2 in 1980 and Helem started volunteering for the Columbia Heights station in 1987, says the department.

Headley helped open the Kelso station in the mid-1980s. He said he saw the department grow from an all-volunteer unit with only a few hundred calls a year, to a department with employees that responded to more than 5,000 calls last year.

The department started to hire crew around 1984, said Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Neves. Headley was hired full time in 1989 and Helem in 1997. Today, Cowlitz 2 serves about 34,000 people in about 152 square miles in the city of Kelso and unincorporated parts of Longview.

Headley and Helem held several department roles over the decades. Headley worked as a captain for two years in the early 2000s and a driver and operator for the majority of his career. Neves said Headley oversaw the fire truck training and maintenance. Helem was an EMT, paramedic and leader on the department’s wildland mobilization team.

Each has seen local well-known disasters.

Headley was on site for the 1991 Phyl’s Furniture Center fire in Kelso and the 2001 fire on the railroad trestle owned by Weyerhaeuser, according to the department. Helem was deployed to wildland fires almost every year since serving as engine boss, say Cowlitz 2 officials, including one in Leavenworth, Washington, where he was one of the initial first responders to be sent by the state.

Firefighting lineage

Neves said both men were instrumental to the department — Headley for training drivers and Helem for training emergency medical providers and firefighters. Headley’s “commitment to the department has helped craft it to what it is today,” Neves said, and Helem “has personally saved numerous lives.”

“It is hard to capture the impact that a person has had on the community,” Neves said.

Fighting fires is in Headley’s and Helem’s blood. Headley’s brother is retired Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Alan Headley, who now serves as an elected commissioner for the department. Helem worked on shipboard fires while in the Navy. His father also was a firefighter in the military and his uncle was an Everett Fire Department captain.

Each received several life-saving awards throughout their careers. Helem also received six service awards, including firefighter and EMS responder of the year, which the department said was voted on by his peers.

Retirement for both longtime firefighters will include traveling and catching up on hobbies. Headley plans to earn his Federal Aviation Administration certification to fly drones for photography, and Helem plans to kayak and hike.

“I will miss the fun times at the station,” Headley said. “This has been another family for many years.”

