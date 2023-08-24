A two-car crash near a Longview assisted living facility caused brief gridlock Wednesday.

According to Longview Police Department Sgt. Tim Watson, at about 4 p.m., Jacob Johnson, 25, of Longview, was traveling northbound in a Chevrolet Malibu on Third Avenue at an "excessive speed."

Johnson's Malibu ran into the back of a truck heading in the same direction. The four-door Malibu spun out of control and rolled over due to the impact, said Watson.

The crash concluded outside the Canterbury Inn, located in the 1320 block of Third Avenue.

Nobody sustained an injury, but Johnson was cited for negligent driving.