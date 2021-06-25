 Skip to main content
Two business break-ins in West Kelso
Two business break-ins in West Kelso

Two West Kelso businesses — about a block away from each other — were broken into Thursday morning.

Kelso police received a report of a shattered front door at O'Reilly Auto Parts on West Main Street around 5 a.m., then another report of a broken front door at Yan's Chinese Restaurant and Lounge on Long Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Owner Mark Yan said surveillance video showed the break in occurred around 3 a.m. Thursday. He said about $200 was taken from the register, which was completely destroyed. Fixing the front door cost about $300.

Yan said this is the second burglary at his business in more than 20 years. The previous burglary occurred around 15 years ago.

An O'Reilly Auto Parts employee said the door was broken, but nothing was taken. 

The Kelso Police department could not be reached for comment. 

