Two arrested after shot fired toward truck driver during Saturday road rage incident near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — Two men are in custody after a road rage incident in which police say one of them fired a pistol at a truck Saturday near Spirit Lake Highway and Si Town Road.

Multiple witnesses said Terry G. Middleton, 70, of Napavine, and Jack L. Ritter, 63, of Salkum both pointed pistols at the occupants of the truck and threatened to kill them, according to a press release from the The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. The witnesses said the men drove on both sides of the truck driven by a Castle Rock man and forced it to stop.

Witnesses told police Middleton pointed his firearm at the truck driver's head, then shot near the vehicle during the confrontation.

Middleton was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and two counts of felony harassment. Ritter was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and two counts of felony harassment. The release states both weapons from the incident were recovered.

