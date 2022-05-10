 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two-alarm fire destroys five apartments in Kelso Tuesday

May 10 fire

Crews battle a fire early Tuesday in the 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive in Kelso.

 C2FR, Contributed

Five apartments were destroyed in an early morning, two-alarm fire Tuesday in Kelso. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire was reported at 4:14 a.m. in the 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue was on scene first and crews attacked the fire from the back yard.

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office deputies evacuated everyone from the two-story, 14-unit building. 

May 10 fire

Crews review the aftermath of a fire Tuesday in the 100 block of Beacon Hill Drive in Kelso.

Additional crews tackled the fire from the front parking lot with multiple hose lines, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue reports. To stop the fire from spreading, crews removed the second-story ceiling to extinguish flames in the attic.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Lt. Bryan Ditterick said about 20 firefighters from Cowlitz 2, Longview, Castle Rock and Kalama departments responded with a total of four engines, three water tenders, a ladder truck, medic unit and three chief officers. The Sheriff's Office, Cowlitz County Public Utility District, Beacon Hill Water District, Cowlitz County Public Works and a county chaplain also arrived on scene. 

The Red Cross is helping displaced occupants. Ditterick said eight adults and one child lived in the units that were completely destroyed. One additional unit suffered water damage.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

