Troopers arrest I-5 hit-and-run suspect Sunday

A Bend man driving three children allegedly forced a vehicle off the road Sunday on Interstate-5 in Cowlitz County and left the scene.

Washington State Patrol reports Misael Mendezcortes, 26, forced a white 2015 Chevrolet Equinox off the roadway on northbound I-5 and into a guardrail around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Mendezcortes did not stop until 16 miles north of the collision, troopers said.

Mendezcortes was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, hit and run with an injury and DUI reckless endangerment, according to the Washington State Patrol. Troopers report drugs and alcohol were involved in the accident, but the exact cause still is under investigation.

The driver of the Equinox — Catherine Mihari, 42 of Milton, Washington — was transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, troopers said. The two Equinox passengers — Caroline Mihari, 35, and Veronic Nagadya, 30, both of Milton — were not injured.

The Washington State Patrol said Mendezcortes was driving three juvenile boys — two 5-year-olds and a 13-year-old — in a 2007 red Chevrolet. Neither Mendezcortes nor the boys were injured, according to troopers.

