Toy gun prompts lockdown at Longview schools Friday

A lockdown Friday prompted by a report of someone nearing a Longview school with a weapon turned out to be unwarranted because the firearm was a toy, officials say.

Longview Public Schools secured premises at four schools and a district office building around Longview Memorial Stadium and between 30th Avenue and Nichols Boulevard Friday. The district says a person was seen with a possible weapon walking toward R.A. Long High School.

Around 2 p.m. the school district reported R.A. Long High School, Monticello Middle School, Discovery High School, Olympic Middle School and the district business offices were no longer on lockdown. All of the buildings are within about 2,000 feet of each other.

Longview Capt. Branden McNew said officers discovered the weapon in question was a toy gun held by youth.

The school district reports buildings were secured "out of an abundance of caution" because "safety and security of students and staff is a top priority."

