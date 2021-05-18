Towing companies to hold procession Sunday honoring Longview tow truck driver killed in April crash

Area towers are holding a procession Sunday in honor of a Longview tow truck driver killed on Interstate 5 last month.

Arthur Anderson, owner of Affordable Towing, was one of three people killed in a crash April 24 south of Castle Rock when authorities say an impaired driver hit a vehicle parked on the shoulder.

Carl's Towing and Repair, Triple J's Towing and Christopher Fisher are organizing the procession with permission from Anderson's family.

The procession will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Three Rivers Mall, travel north on Interstate 5 before turning around at Exit 46, taking Exit 36 onto Tennant Way, taking a right on Third Avenue, a right on Allen Street to cross the bridge back to Kelso and ending back in the mall parking lot.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We are not only honoring Art for selflessly giving his life in the assistance of others, but also to bring attention to the general public of the 'slow down and move over' law so that these accidents can be avoided and lives are not lost," according to an email from Carl's Towing.

Affordable Towing owner Arthur Anderson Affordable Towing owner Arthur Anderson died in a Saturday crash on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock.