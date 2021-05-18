Towing companies to hold procession Sunday honoring Longview tow truck driver killed in April crash

Area towers are holding a procession Sunday in honor of a Longview tow truck driver killed on Interstate 5 last month.
Arthur Anderson, owner of Affordable Towing, was one of three people killed in a crash April 24 south of Castle Rock when authorities say an impaired driver hit a vehicle parked on the shoulder.
Carl's Towing and Repair, Triple J's Towing and Christopher Fisher are organizing the procession with permission from Anderson's family.
The procession will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Three Rivers Mall, travel north on Interstate 5 before turning around at Exit 46, taking Exit 36 onto Tennant Way, taking a right on Third Avenue, a right on Allen Street to cross the bridge back to Kelso and ending back in the mall parking lot.
"We are not only honoring Art for selflessly giving his life in the assistance of others, but also to bring attention to the general public of the 'slow down and move over' law so that these accidents can be avoided and lives are not lost," according to an email from Carl's Towing.
Affordable Towing owner Arthur Anderson died in a Saturday crash on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Anna-Christie Ireland, 43, of Longview was driving north on I-5 April 24 when her vehicle left the road and hit a 2013 Kia Sorento parked on the right shoulder behind an Affordable Towing truck with its emergency lights on.
The crash pushed the Kia into the tow truck and Anderson, who died at the scene.
Longview tow truck company owner 1 of 3 people killed in Interstate 5 crash Saturday south of Castle Rock
The owner of a Longview tow-truck company was one of three people killed in a crash Saturday morning on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock when…
Battle Ground residents Richard Stoker, 55, and Karen Stoker, 54, were in the Kia and died at the scene. Passenger Travis Stoker, 25, of Battle Ground was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.
Ireland was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. She is being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on $125,000 bond. Ireland pleaded not guilty last week and her trial is set for July, according to court documents.