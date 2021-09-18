 Skip to main content
Toutle Lake School District vehicle reported stolen Thursday
Police lights

The Toutle Lake School District reported a vehicle stolen Thursday at its Spirit Lake Memorial Highway campus. 

Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dave Handy said suspects allegedly entered the district's fenced transportation area Thursday morning and took a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, three catalytic converters and tools.

Handy said district staff remotely triggered the vehicle's GPS tracking system and the Vancouver Police Department later located the vehicle.

