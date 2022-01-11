 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toledo man killed in State Route 505 accident Monday

State Route 505 accident

A map of where an accident occurred on State Route 505 Monday. 

 WSP, Contributed

TOLEDO — A Toledo man was killed in a head-on collision with a semi truck Monday morning on State Route 505 in Lewis County.

Washington State Patrol reports a 44-year-old man from Toledo died at the scene after his vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the semi truck head on. His name has not been released, pending notification of his next of kin. 

The Lakewood man driving the other vehicle was not injured, report troopers. The accident occurred near the exit for Jackson Highway off State Route 505.

The state reports the cause of the accident is under investigation. 

