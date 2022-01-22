Timothy Rollo Bean sentenced to four years in prison Friday in 2021 wounding of Castle Rock officer

A Longview man pleaded guilty Friday in Cowlitz County Superior Court to assisting in the wounding of a Castle Rock officer with a vehicle in February 2021.

Timothy Rollo Bean, 34, was sentenced to about four years in prison Friday for two charges in the Castle Rock crime, as well as two misdemeanors in an unrelated crime he was found guilty of in December 2021.

Sentencing

Bean pleaded guilty Friday to the felony of a hit and run accident causing an injury and attempting to elude officers in the Castle Rock case.

He was also sentenced for two counts of first-degree criminal trespass in a separate, December 2021 verdict, in which he admitted to entering strangers' Longview home while high on methamphetamines, but did not intentionally destroy property.

On Friday, Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder sentenced Bean to a total of 50 months in prison for all of his convicted crimes. A Lewis County Judge will decide the outcome of his remaining motor vehicle theft charge in Lewis County.

Castle Rock crime

Castle Rock Officer Bill Zimmerman said the patrol vehicle he was driving was hit by an alleged stolen commercial van when he tried to pull over the driver on Feb. 28, 2021, east of Castle Rock. Zimmerman said he suffered a concussion and fractured neck vertebrae as a result, and could not work for about three months.

Surveillance video from a Toutle grocery store shows the van reversed and backed into Zimmerman's patrol car twice, according to the Lower Columbia Major Crimes team.

At Friday's hearing, Scudder read Bean's guilty statement, which said Bean "was scared and surprised" when the driver — Dale Woodley, 41, — hit Zimmerman. Bean "panicked and encouraged the driver to drive away from Officer Zimmerman's vehicle," Scudder read from Bean's guilty plea.

Woodley, the driver, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, attempting to elude police, second-degree malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle in May 2021 in Cowlitz County Superior Court, and is serving a roughly 8 1/2-year sentence.

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Laurine also read a statement from Zimmerman, in which he said his wife and children still have nightmares about the incident, and "the physical and emotional pain this has caused me will never go away."

Bean apologized for his involvement in both cases and said he is hoping to receive addiction treatment in prison.

"I'm really, really sorry and ashamed for my actions and participation in all these events," he said.

