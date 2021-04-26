Three people killed in Interstate 5 crash Saturday south of Castle Rock, including Longview tow-truck driver

Three people died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock when a authorities say an impaired driver hit a vehicle and tow-truck driver parked on the shoulder.

At about 7:50 a.m., Anna-Christie Ireland, 43, of Longview was driving north on I-5 when she left the road and hit a 2013 Kia Sorento parked on the right shoulder behind an Affordable Towing truck with its emergency lights on, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash pushed the Kia into the tow truck and operator Arthur Anderson, 63, of Longview. Anderson died at the scene.

Battle Ground residents Richard Stoker, 55, and Karen Stoker, 54 were in the Kia and died at the scene. Passenger Travis Stoker, 25, of Battle Ground was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Ireland was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest. She faces three charges of vehicular homicide, according to the patrol.

The crash's cause is under investigation but drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the patrol.

