 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three people killed in Interstate 5 crash Saturday south of Castle Rock, including Longview tow-truck driver
0 comments
alert top story

Three people killed in Interstate 5 crash Saturday south of Castle Rock, including Longview tow-truck driver

{{featured_button_text}}
Police Lights

Three people died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock when a authorities say an impaired driver hit a vehicle and tow-truck driver parked on the shoulder.

At about 7:50 a.m., Anna-Christie Ireland, 43, of Longview was driving north on I-5 when she left the road and hit a 2013 Kia Sorento parked on the right shoulder behind an Affordable Towing truck with its emergency lights on, according to the Washington State Patrol.  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash pushed the Kia into the tow truck and operator Arthur Anderson, 63, of Longview. Anderson died at the scene. 

Battle Ground residents Richard Stoker, 55, and Karen Stoker, 54 were in the Kia and died at the scene. Passenger Travis Stoker, 25, of Battle Ground was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver. 

Ireland was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest. She faces three charges of vehicular homicide, according to the patrol. 

The crash's cause is under investigation but drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the patrol. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Alaska offers vaccines to Canadians on US border

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified
Crime and Courts

I-5 car chase suspect arrested Thursday, Cowlitz County deputy who fired shot at vehicle Tuesday identified

Wright again tried to flee on foot, but was taken into custody by Longview Police on suspicion of third-degree assault, making or having burglary tools, third-degree driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, obstructing a public servant and possession of a stolen vehicle, as the car he was driving Thursday had been stolen from Kelso in the previous 12 hours. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News