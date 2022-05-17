Three people arrested for allegedly coordinating to steal at Woodland Walmart

WOODLAND — Three people were booked into jail Tuesday morning after allegedly coordinating to steal just under $1,400 of merchandise at the Dike Access Road Walmart.

Jonathan Monticello Milian, 34, of Longview; Hai Thanh Nguyen, 51, of Longview; and Tamara Ann Segundo, 33, of Longview were booked into Cowlitz County Jail for suspicion of organized retail theft of less that $1,500.

Another woman involved in the alleged theft was transported to the hospital after telling officers she ingested fentanyl pills and will eventually be booked, said Woodland Sgt. James Keller.

Keller said officers found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine on the suspects and officers are obtaining a warrant to search a vehicle they used. He said "narcotic items" in the vehicle are "in plain view."

Walmart staff notified police around 11 p.m. Monday of the attempted theft suspects, Keller said. The four people "broke off into two teams" to steal merchandise, he added.

Keller said a security guard prevented one man from leaving Walmart with a cart loaded with stolen merchandise, and the men were arrested once outside. When the two women saw the police, they dropped the merchandise before exiting the building, he added.

Milian was also picked up on six misdemeanor warrants, including three counts of third-degree theft, out of Longview. Keller said the woman transported to the hospital, whose name wasn't released prior to booking, also had a Longview warrant.

All of the arrestees were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.