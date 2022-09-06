Three juveniles arrested after reported armed robbery in Longview Sunday

Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department.

At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle near 32nd Avenue and Washington Way, about three minutes after the 911 call, according to police. The vehicle fled and Longview police pursued it south on Highway 30 into Oregon, with speeds reaching 110 to 115 mph. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and numerous Oregon agencies assisted in the chase.

At about 4:45 a.m., the suspect vehicle crashed south of St. Helens at Cornelius Pass Road and the three suspects were taken into custody without incident, according to police. Officers recovered a stolen .40 caliber handgun and the robbery victim’s property.

The youth, whose identities won’t be released, all face felony charges in Washington and Oregon, according to police. Their ages weren’t immediately available.