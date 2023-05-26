Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CASTLE ROCK—Three people were injured in a two-car crash on the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Thursday afternoon, according to a press release by the Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred before 2:31 p.m. Thursday afternoon in Castle Rock near Seaquest State Park when Amber D. Dahl, 42, of Castle Rock, driving east in a green 1996 Geo Tracker crossed the center line on the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway by Milepost 5.

At the same time, Jason E. Grothen, 49, of Longview, and his passenger Melanie D McMaster, 43, of Kelso, were heading west in a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado when they were struck head-on by Dahl, the press release states.

Everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts and required transportation to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Dahl could face negligent driving and improper lane use charges.

Dahl had to be airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, whereas McMaster and Grothen were transported to St. John Medical.