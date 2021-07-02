Three arrests made in 30-year-old Kelso man's January death; authorities say blunt-force trauma to the head contributed

Three arrests were made related to the death of Joshua Frazier, 30, nearly six months after he was reported missing, the county sheriff’s office reported Friday.
A previously unreleased autopsy report determined the Kelso resident died of “exposure and drowning, following blunt force head trauma,” according to police.
Deputies said Friday they arrested three people in connection to his death: Christina Bergman, 32, of Kelso for second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping; James Bigbeaver, 24, a transient for second-degree assault; and Jerrie Larsen, 32, of Everett on second-degree assault.
Deputies said Frazier likely was assaulted Jan. 7.
His mother, Cynthia Gibbons, said she had suspected the three were involved in Frazier’s death. She said he was not friends with them but she used to work with one of the suspect’s parents.
Frazier was located Feb. 20 in “a body of water” in the wetlands near the railroad tracks that parallel the Pacific Avenue spur, about a mile outside Kelso, police said. The railroad tracks are about 100 feet from the Cowlitz River, but police state the body was not found in the river.
Detectives previously described his death as “suspicious.”
Gibbons first learned of how he died about a month ago, she said, and “can’t stop picturing it in my head.”
Gibbons reported Frazier missing Jan. 11 after not seeing him all weekend.
Frazier was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7, walking north in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue North, near Holt’s Quik Chek Market in Kelso.
Gibbons said a friend drove Frazier to the convenience store to buy a drink, and he walked home from the store.
Gibbons described her son as a “fun loving” person who enjoyed fishing and camping. He left a 5-year-old daughter — who is now fearful of losing her mother — and an 11-year-old-son — who has been having nightmares and is “very angry” over the death, she said.
“This is a nightmare,” Gibbons said.