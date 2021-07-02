Three arrests made in 30-year-old Kelso man's January death; authorities say blunt-force trauma to the head contributed

Three arrests were made related to the death of Joshua Frazier, 30, nearly six months after he was reported missing, the county sheriff’s office reported Friday.

A previously unreleased autopsy report determined the Kelso resident died of “exposure and drowning, following blunt force head trauma,” according to police.

Cowlitz County police dispell local serial killer rumors Four death investigations in one month has prompted a flood of baseless rumors for local local law enforcement, including: A serial killer is …

Deputies said Friday they arrested three people in connection to his death: Christina Bergman, 32, of Kelso for second-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping; James Bigbeaver, 24, a transient for second-degree assault; and Jerrie Larsen, 32, of Everett on second-degree assault.

Deputies said Frazier likely was assaulted Jan. 7.

His mother, Cynthia Gibbons, said she had suspected the three were involved in Frazier’s death. She said he was not friends with them but she used to work with one of the suspect’s parents.

Frazier was located Feb. 20 in “a body of water” in the wetlands near the railroad tracks that parallel the Pacific Avenue spur, about a mile outside Kelso, police said. The railroad tracks are about 100 feet from the Cowlitz River, but police state the body was not found in the river.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kelso police asking for information on missing man Kelso police are asking for information about or sightings of a man missing since Jan. 7.

Detectives previously described his death as “suspicious.”