Third fentanyl pill bust in two months in Longview leads to arrest

Longview officers seized $35,000 worth of fentanyl pills last week near the Longview Fred Meyer in the third drug bust in two months involving the blue pills.

Longview police report Spencer E. Broton, 22, of Longview, was arrested March 15 in the 3100 block of Ocean Beach Highway for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Detectives with the department's Street Crimes unit said they found 3,500 blue counterfeit oxycodone pills, which actually contain fentanyl, on Broton. Detectives report the pills are worth at least $35,000.

The arrest follows two other drug busts in Longview involving the counterfeit pills in the last two months. Longview Capt. Branden McNew could not comment on whether the drug busts were related due to ongoing investigations.

Longview officers arrested Steven Johnson, 41, of Longview, on Feb. 28 after finding a quarter ounce of methamphetamine on Johnson, as well as 5,000 blue counterfeit oxycodone pills estimated to be worth $50,000.

On Feb. 1, Longview Police arrested Kyle Carriker after finding him and 1 pound of crystal methamphetamine, 1/4 of a pound of heroin and 280 blue counterfeit oxycodone pills inside an apartment in the 1800 block of Washington Way in Longview. The drugs were estimated to be worth $7,000.

Oxycodone and fentanyl are both synthetic opioids, but fentanyl is several times more potent and potentially fatal.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.