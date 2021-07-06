Thieves target purses in shopping carts at Longview retail stores, use stolen credit cards to buy untraceable gift cards

Thieves are snatching wallets out of purses in local shopping carts and using the stolen debit and credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards.

Longview Det. Trevor Eades said he has seen at least 10 reports of wallet thefts at local big-box retailers linked to fraudulent debit and credit card charges since January. The cases are increasing in recent months.

Eades said suspects have snatched wallets from purses in shopping carts at the local Fred Meyer, Safeway, Lowe's, Home Depot, Walmart and Target.

Nearly all of the wallet thefts were linked to fraudulent debit and credit card charges for gift cards. The cards have been purchased "up and down the I-5 corridor," within an hour of the local thefts, he said.

There have been no reports of identity thefts after the wallets were stolen, reported Eades.

Police have found one purchased gift card was recently used in California, he said.

Multiple calls to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office about how widespread the thefts are were not returned Tuesday.

