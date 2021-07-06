Thieves target purses in shopping carts at Longview retail stores, use stolen credit cards to buy untraceable gift cards

Thieves are snatching wallets out of purses in local shopping carts and using the stolen debit and credit cards to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards.
Longview Det. Trevor Eades said he has seen at least 10 reports of wallet thefts at local big-box retailers linked to fraudulent debit and credit card charges since January. The cases are increasing in recent months.
Eades said suspects have snatched wallets from purses in shopping carts at the local Fred Meyer, Safeway, Lowe's, Home Depot, Walmart and Target.
Nearly all of the wallet thefts were linked to fraudulent debit and credit card charges for gift cards. The cards have been purchased "up and down the I-5 corridor," within an hour of the local thefts, he said.
There have been no reports of identity thefts after the wallets were stolen, reported Eades.
Police have found one purchased gift card was recently used in California, he said.
Multiple calls to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office about how widespread the thefts are were not returned Tuesday.
Eades said different groups, likely from out of the area, are behind the crimes. He said no suspects have been identified because they wear masks and baggy clothes to hide their appearances.
Eades called the crimes "fairly bold" because suspects have approached victims.
He said one video showed suspects talk to a victim as a distraction while someone snatched the victim's wallet from the cart. Another video showed a suspect drop their purse, and while the victim was helping them pick up spilled items, someone grabbed the wallet out of the victim's cart.
'Crime of opportunity'
Eades said customers who don't take action to protect their belongings may be targeted.
"It is a crime of opportunity," he said. "They are seeking out people to find with wallets who are not aware of this."
Grocery Outlet Owner Mike Casanover said he has not received any reports of stolen wallets at his Longview location, but has heard of similar thefts elsewhere. Eades confirmed he had not heard of wallets stolen from the Grocery Outlet.
Casanover said he encourages customers to stay near carts.
"If you have a purse in it, definitely don't walk away," he said.
Eades suggested people keep their purses around their shoulders while shopping and always keep purses closed.
Shoppers should be aware of people lingering nearby or starting distracting conversations near their cart, police said.
The Washington State Department of Financial Institutions suggests to immediately call the issuer of a stolen credit card, often by using a toll-free number on the back.
"By law, once you report the loss or theft, you have no further responsibility for unauthorized charges" for credit cards, states the department.