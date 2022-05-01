Theft report Saturday leads to SWAT team arrest, lockdown in Kalama

KALAMA — An allegedly armed man suspected of theft Saturday was detained by a SWAT team near a Kalama restaurant after the area was placed on lockdown.

Members of the Lower Columbia SWAT team convinced the man to surrender while he was parked near the Lucky Dragon restaurant in the 200 block of northeast Frontage Road in Kalama, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. The man's name was not released as of Saturday.

A lockdown of nearby businesses, placed during the interaction, was lifted around 5:30 p.m., Kalama police report.

When Woodland officers responded to a theft complaint around 4 p.m., the man and a female passenger sped away into oncoming traffic, the Sheriff's Office reports.

Police blocked the vehicle near the Lucky Dragon once the pair reached Kalama and parked, according to the Sheriff's Office. Smoke was seen emanating from the vehicle.

Deputies say the man threatened police and told them he was armed. Police advised businesses to evacuate or secure buildings and shelter in place.

Crisis negotiators with the Lower Columbia SWAT team eventually convinced the driver to peacefully surrender by talking to him over the phone, according to the Sheriff's Office.

This story will be updated with the suspect's name and suspected charges on Monday.

