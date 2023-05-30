Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Four teenage boys who escaped from a King County juvenile detention facility were captured Monday night in the Walnut Grove area.

Seven teens, ages 15 to 17, escaped from Echo Glen Children’s Center in Snoqualmie shortly after midnight Sunday. The teens reportedly assaulted a staff member during routine checks and stole her vehicle, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Three of the teens were found and arrested Sunday afternoon in Burien, but officials continued to search for the other four. Vancouver police found the stolen vehicle, a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, on Sunday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded at 7:42 p.m. Monday to the 6900 block of Northeast 58th Avenue near Walnut Grove Park for a wanted person.

A family member of one of the teens called 911 to report that when they returned home from the store, the four teens were inside their house. The family member reportedly told them to leave and called 911. They said they thought the teens were still walking in the area, according to a Clark County Sheriff’s Office news release.