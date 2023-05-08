CENTRALIA — Bail is set at $5 million for two teenagers accused of murdering a worker at a Toledo-area Shell station during an attempted robbery on Wednesday, May 3.

Court documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday identified the victim as 30-year-old Navjot Singh.

Two of the suspects, identified as Taylor K. Lenihan, 16, and Quinton M. Ramey, 17, both of Redding, California, were charged as adults in Lewis County Superior Court on Friday with one count each of first-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Crews from the Washington State Patrol crime lab, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Lewis County Coroner's Office respond to a scene at the Shell gas station located along Mulford Road in Toledo while investigating a homicide on Thursday.

Surveillance footage of the Shell station reportedly shows Singh restocking shelves when, at about 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday, two individuals wearing masks and gloves entered the store. One individual was reportedly wearing a light-colored T-shirt and holding “a long gun with an extended magazine,” while the other was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt and holding “a bag and flex-cuffs,” according to court documents.

The individual holding the gun reportedly pointed the gun at Singh, who is then seen walking toward the cash register.

Singh then reportedly “turns his back towards the gunman and starts to struggle over the firearm,” according to court documents.

The struggle moved offscreen, but the surveillance camera reportedly captured footage of the individual in the hoodie “point(ing) something towards the struggle” before both individuals ran out of the store, got into a white Dodge truck with a temporary license plate and camping gear in the bed and then drove off.

A separate camera from the parking lot reportedly showed the truck pull into the parking lot from the west at 8:45 p.m., roll through the parking lot, circle a second time, stop and reverse before the two individuals exit the vehicle and go into the store.

At about 8:49 p.m., Lewis County 911 received a call from a passerby indicating they saw two masked individuals running out of a store in the 100 block of Mulford Road.

The caller also reported the two individuals left in a white, extended-cab Dodge pickup truck and said their actions “appeared suspicious,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 8:52 p.m.

Court documents identify the first-arriving officer as Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew G. Scrivner, who got to the scene at about 9:11 p.m.

When he arrived, Scrivner was “advised there was a person down, not breathing” and he “immediately requested aid units and detectives,” according to court documents. Scrivner stated he believed Singh had suffered a shotgun wound to the chest.

Medical aid arrived and declared Singh deceased at 9:27 p.m.

Meanwhile, the store’s manager contacted 911 dispatch and advised he was en route from Vancouver.

A detective arrived at approximately 10:10 p.m. and documented the scene, including a spent red shotgun casing beside Sighn’s body.

The detective was able to access the store’s security footage once the manager arrived, according to court documents.

Detectives were continuing to process the scene on Thursday, and requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab Response Team, according to a news release.